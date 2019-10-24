Breaking News
NDDC: Okotie-Eboh lauds Buhari’s decision on forensic audit

By Jeremiah Urowayino

 

The Chairman Warri Consultative Forum Mr. Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering a forensic audit of the operations of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from 2001 to 2019.

Okotie-Eboh made this known yesterday in Lagos, noting that the major problem in the commission is the appointment of politicians who have little or no organisational or industrial working experience.

He said President Buhari should follow the Act that established the commission but apply the same method used recently to constitute the Presidential Economic Advisory Council to set up the new NDDC board.

“Seasoned technocrats from various files who are in politics should be considered for appointment into the NDDC board.

“it’s disappointing that over the years the Commission has been used as a core area for politicking, where a politician with no technical know-how is meant to manage huge financial resources, Okotie-Eboh said.

 

