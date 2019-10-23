Breaking News
Man arrested for sodomizing own son to death

Police in Kenya has arrested a 25-year-old man identified as Muchiri Derick from Maara Sub-County for allegedly sodomizing his baby boy aged one and half years to death.

During an interview with the journalists in her office, the Tharaka-Nithi Commissioner Ms Opwora Beverly on Wednesday confirmed the boy’s death on arrival at Mutunguni hospital where his parents rushed him on Monday morning.

Medical doctors found out that the baby boy had severe injuries on the anus,’ she said.

The hospital administration informed police after observing serious injuries on the boy’s anus and during interrogation, the police officers discovered that the father might have sodomized his son,’Ms Mpwora said.

The boy’s father, who was a well-known drug addict and sometimes assisting police with investigations, will be brought to court soon to face murder charges.

The Commissioner noted that such cases of rape, defilement and some other child abuse related cases have been on the rise in their County.

Most of the brutal crimes are being committed by members of the family and custodians who are used to taking care of the children.

