LG’s new ThinQ app helps users manage home appliances

By Juliet Umeh

Electronics manufacture, LG, is bringing voice recognition to customers via its ThinQ mobile app. The app which LG describes as the first mobile application for smart home appliance management, gives users convenience to connect to their appliances from anywhere.

It leverages the Google Assistant’s voice recognition technology to manage all Wi-Fi enabled appliances including washing machines, dryers, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, air purifiers among others.

According to LG, users will enjoy the incredible ease of controlling and monitoring their appliances via conversational voice commands as the app provides real-time status updates for all connected LG devices with just one command.

It explain that users can verbally ask the ThinQ app to check the time remaining on the washing machine cycle from the office or adjust the temperature of the air conditioner while driving home without having to stop what they’re doing to look at their phones.

Head of LG Home Appliance & Air Solution, Alice Ryu, said: “The ThinQ app provides helpful information on product features and functions and alerts the user on suggestions for maintenance and troubleshooting problems.

With the app, users can receive prompt response on questions like “What does the yellow light on the refrigerator mean?”

The ThinQ app is said to not only offer answers for most of the common questions related to product usage, but can also generate a summary of recent usage activity and deliver useful home living tips.

Ryu added that “creating a smart home experience that actually makes our customers’ lives measurably more convenient is what drives us daily. With the voice-capable mobile app, we have created the ultimate smart home ecosystem that puts convenience first,”.

She also revealed that the enhanced ThinQ app will be available in Korea this month followed by North America in the fourth quarter and key markets of Europe next year.

The product headlined new devices at the recently concluded 2019 IFA Expo in Berlin, Germany