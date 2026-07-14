itel Debuts First Air Conditioner in Nigeria, Records Sells Out Within 8 Hours. 

LAGOS, NIGERIA — itel, a reliable global brand recognized for delivering budget-friendly, high-quality smart life consumer electronics, has officially made a historic entry into the Nigerian home appliance market with the launch of its highly anticipated first-ever Air Conditioner product line. The launch received a strong response from consumers, resulting in a complete sell-out of all available stock within just 8 hours of its official release.

The Nigerian home appliance ecosystem including major retail outlets, authorized dealerships, and itel Home official stores nationwide reported heavy traffic immediately following the announcement, leading to a record-breaking sell-out within the first sales-in period.

Driven by an increasingly hot climate and skyrocketing energy costs, the demand for high-efficiency, reasonably priced home cooling systems has never been higher- itel has perfectly met this need. The brand’s strategic transition into heavy cooling technology offers consumers a reliable, durable path to upscale their standard of living to genuine, premium, cost-effective air conditioning.

itel Engineering the Perfect Cooling Companion for Nigerian Families

The newly launched itel Air Conditioner stands out as a technological masterpiece tailored specifically for the emerging markets households, driven by reliable features that ensure cost efficiency and rapid relief from the heat. As a 70% Energy Saving Master, the new air conditioner features an advanced 5-Level DC inverter system that slashes electricity consumption, delivering comfort without the burden of high-power bills. When immediate relief is needed, its high-performance Turbo Mode bypasses traditional cooling lags, allowing users to experience a dramatic drop in temperature and feel the cool within just 5 minutes of activation.

Beyond rapid and cost-effective cooling, itel air conditioner is built with robust durability and premium service infrastructure to guarantee long-term peace of mind. Backed by unyielding brand trust, this ultra-durable unit comes with an exceptional 2-Years Warranty and an industry-leading 10-Years compressor warranty, fully supported by a reliable 24-hour service turnaround network active across key cities in Nigeria.

The itel AC is available through the following channels:

Online: https://ng.itelhome.shop/products/itel-ac-ac-0522-split-air-conditioner

Phone: 0704 902 5814

In-store: All itel Home Store locations nationwide

About itel

Established over 15 years, itel is a Technology Empowerment Brand for masses. Adopting “Enjoy better life” as its brand philosophy, itel’s mission is to provide budget-friendly consumer electronic products to emerging markets consumers. In 2025, itel has expanded its presence in more than 80 emerging markets globally, including SSA, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Middle East and Latin American. itel has a product portfolio of smartphones, electronics accessories, home appliances, and lifestyle products. In 2024 it ranked No.1 Global Smartphone brand under $75 and No.1 feature phone brand.

For more information please visit: https://www.itel-life.com/