By Esther Onyegbula

Deputy Governor Lagos state, Dr Obafemi Hamzat has commended Bunmi Adedayo Foundation (BAF) for nurturing Nigerian Children and providing sustainable educational solutions.

This, he said would go a long way to provide our children with the necessary skills and empower them in the future with the right ideals that will turn around the situation of our country.

While addressing educators at the flag-off ceremony of the Bunmi Adedayo Foundation (BAF) 2019/2020 education intervention program and sixth memorial of Olubunmi Adedayo at Christ Cathedral primary school Dr. Hamzat who was represented by the commissioner of education Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, noted that unlike many others that are one-offs, the solutions of the Bunmi Adedayo Foundation (BAF) are holistic, sustainable, and impactful. This means that these solutions don’t just address one aspect of education, which are teachers because as we all know teachers are the most critical factors in the success of any school but they are holistic the taking into account the whole spectrum of learning”.

Charging the newly inducted beneficiaries, Dr Hamzat encouraged headteachers to be more proactive in their approach to teaching and learning. He also called out too well-meaning Nigerians to support the government especially in the area of education. He noted that the problem of education affects society as a whole and not just the populace”.

The government of Lagos state has decided to focus on education as one of its priority areas, in doing this we have adopted three major strategies, we will address the whole ecosystem where learning takes place, that is teachers, their recruitment and training, the curriculum. We will also focus on the curriculum, so while we focus on who teaches, we will also focus on what are they teaching. And thirdly we are going to look at infrastructure, children cannot learn if they are in a difficult environment”.

The government will ensure that technology is incorporated into the curriculum and we will provide access to what has often limited technology innovation is access to hardware, software and internet. So we are working assiduously to provide a network that will reach virtually area of the state. We are also going to support our school and encourage the private sector to support us. There are many things that we want to do but we want to address who teaches, what they teach and where they teach.

Bunmi Adebayo Foundation is a non-profit organisation working to improve the learning outcomes of public primary education in Nigeria it was established in 2016 in honour of Olubunmi Omotayo Adedayo an only child who had the dream to bridge the gap between public and private education before his death in 2013.

Recently the foundation won the Google impact challenge fund which enabled it to expand its continuous in-service training for public primary school teachers (CITPPST) to reach more beneficiaries who would in turn help over 45,000 children to access quality education annually. The foundation programmes are solely targeted at public schools in Nigeria and seek to provide quality learning facilities infrastructure and learning for pupils content improvement.

1,054 classroom teachers and school managers will benefit from this programme. Benefiting local governments for the 2019/2020 academic session are Eti-Osa, Ajeromi-Ifelodu, Kosofe, Agege and Lagos Island Local governments Education Authorities.

In addition to the CITPPST, the foundation also introduced the school leadership programme SLP and subject enhancement programme in Mathematics SEP to equip school managers in instructional leadership and management capacities as well as mathematics teachers with 21st-century skills respectively programme. These programmes are research-based and uniquely designed to address the worrisome inadequacies and weakness discovered among these teachers during the baseline observation earlier in the year.

Speaking at the event, the BAF board Chairman, Mr Babatunde Akinleye, stated that there are still huge gaps to fill as literacy index amongst public schools leavers is still very low. We are working with top-ranking educational consultants in the state to provide year-long online and offline training workshops, monitoring and evaluation and one on one mentoring towards the improvement of teachers in the state.

He also applauded the efforts of the Lagos state government in providing a platform for collaboration between government and the citizens while also acknowledging the need to make the process more seamless.

Emphasising the importance of basic education, the First Lady Ogun state Bamidele Abiodun, noted that education is one of the main drivers of sustainable development and as such we must ensure that all children are giving the opportunity to receive a quality education. In order to achieve this, we all need to be actively involved in the organisation of this global commitment.

Therefore, I call on the private sector and key stakeholders to support every sector to make our beloved country pride of the continent through initiatives like this, with the aim of transforming lives one person at a time.

