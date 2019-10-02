*** To Come Up with a Special Anti- Corruption Law

***Says uniform people must not join the train any longer

By Henry Umoru

DISTURBED by the continued cases of Kidnapping in the Country, with lives lost and property largely destroyed, the Senate, on Wednesday took a swipe at the present security architecture in the country, saying that Nigeria was not getting the best from them.

Former Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN exchanges greetings at the Senate Chamber, National Assembly on Monday 29th July 2019. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan

Subsequently, the Senate has resolved to come up with a law that would establish a Special Anti- Kidnapping Act that would help nip in the bud, cases of Kidnapping in the Country.

This was an additional prayer by Senator Matthew Urhoghide, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Edo South during the consideration of a point of Order by Senator Dino Melaye, PDP, Kogi West.

Dino Melaye who came through order 42 and 52, said that the “Senate notes with very serious attention that the Lokoja-Abuja expressway is the gateway to about nine states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the only road join the Southern and Northern part of this country.”

The Senate has also urged the security agencies to adequately secure the major road and all other highways across the country, just as it has called for adequate budgetary allocation to the security agencies, but must be fully accounted for. The Upper Chamber has also called on the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Muhammad Adamu to intensify efforts in protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians, even as it has called for the implementation of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Security report in the 8th Senate. The Senate has also called for total banning of l Uniform men and women from using trains because of the security situation the country against the backdrop that they are to clear the roads for the people. President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan in his remarks said, ” I agree completely we need to do something different. We need to go back to the report on the ad-hoc committee on the security infrastructure. We could go by way of a public hearing to review security infrastructure. ” The way they are, we are not getting the best out of them. The committee of communications should meet with the Ministry of Communications to know more about the lines they are blocking. We need to be radical. We need to give them more funds. It is not enough to give them money, we must see how they utilise the money. We will also insist that uniform people must not join the train because they are the ones supposed to protect us on the highways. “The military, police and all these paramilitary agencies should allow ordinary people to use the train. Let them ply the roads because they will clear the road for other road users to go on the road “ Earlier in the presentation of his point of Order, Senator Dino Melaye who told his colleagues that something very serious must be done to address the cases of Kidnapping on Lokoja- Abuja road, where many people have been killed. Also read: Senator Melaye said, ” I think this should go beyond the normal presentation of motions, secondment and resolutions. I think the attention of the Federal Government and specifically the Security agencies must be brought to good dastardly act. Something more aggressive more is done because abnormal situations demand abnormal solutions. If we don’t do something, something will do us.”

According to him, “The Senate notes with very serious attention that the Lokoja-Abuja expressway is the gateway to about nine states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the only road join the Southern and Northern part of this country.

“Specifically between Aseni and Omoko village on that expressway on the 11th of September, there was a very serious issue of kidnap where about eight people were kidnapped on that road. As that was not enough on the 18th of September again, they came more vociferous and kidnaped about 11 people and destroying the property of motorists. As if that was not enough, on the 24th of September, this gang of armed robbers came there and killed eight Nigerians including one Assistant Superintendent of Police who was also commuting on that road.

“They killed eight people and kidnapped 18 people. My worry is that it happened on the 11th and there was no special security attention to it. It happened again on the 18th and it was fully demonstrated again on the 24th where the lives of eight Nigerians were unceremoniously taken. In a country where there are law and order; in a country where the poor and rich pay their tax, Chapter 2 of the Constitution and Section 14(2b) is very clear. And what does that part of the constitution say? It says the primary responsibility of the government shall be the security and welfare of the people.

“Our sole responsibility in this chamber, every Senator, is to help to uphold the tenets and doctrines of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Once one Nigerian is affected, this chamber and indeed the Federal Republic of Nigeria is affected. It is time for his senate to enforce what I call citizen diplomacy where the life of every Nigerian will matter to the Senate, the security agencies and to the executive arm of government.

“The time has come more than ever before for us on the top of our voices call on our security agencies and the Federal Government to save the lives and property of Nigeria’s. It is becoming traditional, it is becoming ritualistic the issue of kidnap not only on the Abuja-Lokoja road but in every part of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We must make this country safe.

“If this country is not safe the millions of dollars and jet-setting lifestyle of individuals looking for investors will never yield positive dividends or positive concomitant effects. We must as a Senate stand to defend the common man and Nigerians indeed.”