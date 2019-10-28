Breaking News
Translate

Kanye West bans daughter, North, from wearing makeup

On 11:37 amIn Entertainmentby
Kanye West, North
Kanye West and his family

Kanye West has banned his daughter with Kim Kardashian, North from wearing make-up and crop tops after he became a ‘born again’ Christian.

This was revealed by Kim, who stated that her husband has banned their six-year-old daughter from doing some adult stuff.

ALSO READ: Kanye West details struggles with bipolar disorder

The 42-year-old rapper, who has just released a new album called Jesus is King ruled that his eldest child can’t touch cosmetics until she is a teenager.

Speaking to E! News at the debut of her KKW Beauty at an Ulta Beauty store in New York on Thursday, the mother of four said: North is trying to get in on the makeup, but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager.

The reality star also admitted that his new conservative views are causing tension in their household, but added that it is what’s best for her family.

“It’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now but it is what’s best.

“I think as a parent you just learn and figure it out as you go and we realized we didn’t really want her to wear makeup at a young age but she sees her mom putting on lipstick and lip gloss.”

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.