IGP tasks Petroleum, Illegal Bunkering Taskforce on firmness

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu has called on the Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering to be firm in the discharge of their duties.

Adamu made the call on Wednesday in Abuja at his maiden meeting with the sector, intelligence and unit commanders of the task force.

He said the meeting was convened to engage the commanders on new approaches to the security of critical assets in the oil sector.

Adamu said the task force was established with the mandate to work with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and other security agencies to protect oil pipelines and prevent illegal bunkering.

“Your core duties in this regard include and not limited to the protection of NNPC pipelines/infrastructure throughout the federation, identify and destroy all illegal refineries and depots.

“Surveillance and generation of intelligence that could be utilised to prevent any act of sabotage in the oil sector, arrest and prosecution of pipeline vandals and those engaged in illegal bunkering,” he said.

According to him, in the performance of your duties, you are to be guided by the fact that oil pipelines are not ordinary assets and their security is of strategic importance to the country.

IGP called on the commanders to imbibe the virtues of inter-agency collaboration, partnership with the host communities, NNPC and other stakeholders in the discharge of their duties.

“You must constantly demonstrate the highest level of professionalism and eschew all forms of corruption.

“You must be firm in your enforcement operations, ensure diligent investigation and speedy prosecution of arrested vandals, oil thieves and those involved in illegal bunkering. IGP said.

“You will be held liable for any action or inaction that engenders any security breach within your operational jurisdiction as regards pipeline security,” he added.

The IGP said plans were ongoing to engage community policing practice, intelligence-led operations and technology-driven strategies to support the task force in the discharge of its duties.

According to the IGP, this will involve the deployment of our newly acquired long-range monitoring, vehicle-mounted CCTV system to support your pipeline surveillance operations.

Vanguard