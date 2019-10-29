HOSCON, Isoko group laud Buhari on NDDC board

By Emma Amaize, Asaba

Host Communities of Nigeria, HOSCON, and Isoko Ethnic Nationality Movement, IENM, in Delta State, yesterday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for transmitting to the Senate the list of nominees on Niger Delta Development Commussion, NDDC, Board for approval.

HOSCON under the leadership of Dr Mike Emu saiid: ” Host communities believe that sending their names for screening and possible confirmation is proof that light will always shine over darkness no matter how.”

National director of publicity of the group, Okakuro Monday Whiskey, in a statement, asserted: “The President must take a step further by ensuring that the proposed forensic probe is not a smokescreen. It should be thorough and daring and ensure that all those who have soiled their

hands are properly brought to book no matter how highly placed such individuals might be.”

“The Pius Odubu/Bernard Okumagba – led board must see the pains of the region as their pain.They must appreciate the huge fight of the people, who against all odds defended them even when their lives were being threatened by forces of darkness.They must work to put their opposition to shame and promote the Federal Government development plans through the Nddc platform,” the group added.

The Isoko people under the auspices of Isoko Ethnic Nationality Movement also expressed profound appreciation to President Buhari and Deputy President of the Senate, distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege over the appointment of two eminent Deltans, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, who is the Managing Director and Prophet Jones Erue, Hon. Commissioner representing Delta State in the 16 -member NDDC board.

President of the group, Mr Goddy Ewerode, said: “Isoko people are immensely grateful to President Buhari Senator Omo-Agege for considering both Olorogun Okumagba and Prophet Erue worthy for appointment into the board, which has the potential to fast-track the rapid development of not just the Isoko nation, but Delta State and Niger Delta in general. ”

Vanguard News