Headies Award 2019: Nominees and Winners

Artiste Of The Year
- Winner: Burna Boy
Nominees:
Burna Boy
Wizkid
Davido
Tiwa Savage
Falz
Song Of The Year
- Winner: ‘Ye’ – Burna Boy
Nominees:
‘Ye’ – Burna Boy
‘Dumebi’ – Rema
‘Wetin We Gain’ – Victor AD
‘Fake Love’ – Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid
‘Case’ – Teni
‘Leg work’ – Zlatan
‘Baby’ – Joeboy
‘Jealous’ – Fireboy DML
Next Rated
- Winner: Rema
Nominees:
Rema
Joeboy
Fireboy DML
Victor AD
Lyta Zlatan
Producer Of The Year
- Winner: Killertunes – ‘Fake Love’ by Starboy ft Duncan Mighty and Wizkid
Nominees:
Phantom – ‘Ye’ by Burna Boy
Ozedikus – ‘Dumebi’ by Rema
Spellz – ‘Askamaya’ by Teni
Killertunes – ‘Fake Love’ by Starboy ft Duncan Mighty and Wizkid
Kel-P Vibes – ‘Killing Dem’ by Burna Boy ft Zlatan
Album Of The Year
- Winner: ‘Moral Instruction’ – Falz
Nominees:
‘About 30’ – Adekunle Gold
‘Outside’ – Burna Boy
‘Moral Instruction’ – Falz
‘No Bad Songz’ – Kizz Daniel
Hip Hop World Revelation
- Winner: Mayorkun
Nominees:
Odunsi
Mayorkun
Wurld
Humblesmith
Best Music Video
- Winner: ‘Dangote’ (Burna Boy) – Clarence Peters
Nominees:
‘Dangote’ (Burna Boy) – Clarence Peters
‘Available’ (Patoranking) – Clarence Peters
‘Ire’ (Adekunle Gold) – Aje Films
‘Talk’ (Falz) – Prodigeezy
‘Jaiye’ (Ladipoe) – 88 Factor
Headies’ Viewer’s Choice
- Winner: Teni
Nominees:
Mr Eazi
Burna Boy
Teni
Fireboy
DML
Rema
Joe Boy
Wizkid
Davido
Best R&B/Pop Album
- Winner: ‘Mayor of Lagos’ – Mayorkun
Nominees:
‘rare.’ – Odunsi (The Engine)
‘Outside’ – Burna Boy
‘No Bad Songz’ – Kizz Daniel
‘Mayor of Lagos’ – Mayorkun
‘About 30’ – Adekunle Gold
Best Pop Single
- Winner: ‘Case’ – Teni
Nominees:
‘Ye’ – Burna Boy
‘Wetin We Gain’ – Victor AD
‘Fake Love’ – Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid
‘Case’ – Teni
‘Jealous’ – Fireboy DML
‘Baby’ – Joeboy
Best R&B Single
- Winner: ‘Gimme Love’ – Seyi Shay ft. Runtown
Nominees:
‘Tipsy’ – Odunsi ft. RAYE
‘Serenade’ – Funbi
‘Uyo Meyo’ – Teni
‘Wishes and Butterflies’ – Wurld
‘Gimme Love’ – Seyi Shay ft. Runtown
Best Performer
- Winners: Yemi Alade
Nominees:
Falz
Tiwa Savage
Brymo
Yemi Alade
Adekunle Gold
Best Collabo
- Winner: ‘Killin’ Dem – Burna Boy Ft. Zlatan
Nominees:
‘Like’ – Reekado Banks Ft. Tiwa Savage, Fiokee
‘One Ticket’ Kiss Daniel ft. Davido
‘Fake Love’ – Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid
‘Killin’ Dem – Burna Boy Ft. Zlatan
‘Amaka’ – 2baba Ft. Peruzzi
Lyricist On The Roll
- Winner: AQ – ‘Crown’
Nominees:
YCEE – ‘Balance’
Boogey – ‘Implode’
Paybac – ‘Implode’
Ghost – ‘Crown’
Tec – ‘Crown’
AQ – ‘Crown’
Best Rap Album
- Winner: ‘Moral Instruction’ – Falz
Nominees:
‘Moral Instruction’ – Falz
‘Crown’ – AQ and Loose Kaynon
‘A Study On Self Worth: Yxng Dxnzl’ – M.I Abaga
‘Clone Wars, Vol. IV (These Buhari Times)’ – Show Dem Camp
Best ‘Alternative’ Song
- Winner: ‘Finding Efe’ – Johnny Drille
Nominees:
‘Cash’ – Lady Donli
‘Mr Rebel’ – Tems
‘Finding Efe’ – Johnny Drille
‘Heya’ – Brymo
‘Ire’ – Adekunle Gold
Best Rap Single
- Winner: ‘Talk’ – Falz
Nominees:
‘Talk’ – Falz
‘We Don’t Do That Over Here’ – Hotyce
‘40ft Container’ – Illbliss ft. Olamide
‘Sacrifice’ – Payper Corleone Ft. Alpha Ojini
‘Gang Gang’ – AQ and Loose Kaynon
Best Recording Of The Year
- Winner: Uyo Meyo – Teni
- Nominees:
Adekunle Gold – Ire
Heal D World – Patoranking
Olanrewaju – Brymo
Uyo Meyo – Teni
Ye – Burna Boy
Best Street-Hop Artiste
- Winner: Chinko Ekun – ‘Able God’
Nominees:
Erigga – ‘Motivation’
Chinko Ekun – ‘Able God’
Zlatan – ‘Leg Work’
Barry Jhay – ‘Aiye’
Lyta – ‘Time’
Best Vocal Performance(Male)
- Winner: Wurld – ‘Wishes & Butterfly’
Nominees:
Tay Iwar – ‘Utero’
Johnny Drille – ‘Finding Efe’
Nonso Bassey – ‘411’
Funbi – ‘Serenade’
Wurld – ‘Wishes & Butterfly’
Best Vocal Performer (Female)
- Winner: Teni – ‘Uyo Meyo’
Nominees:
GoodGirl LA – ‘Bless me’
Waje – ‘Udue’
Teni – ‘Uyo Meyo’
Tems – ‘Mr Rebel’
Falana – ‘Repeat’
Rookie Of The Year
- Winner: Barry Jhay
Nominees:
Crayon
Buju
Barry Jhay
Oxlade