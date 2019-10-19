Breaking News
Translate

Headies Award 2019: Nominees and Winners

On 10:34 pmIn Entertainment, Newsby

Full Nominees & Categories List HERE.

Artiste Of The Year
  • Winner: Burna Boy 

Nominees:

Burna Boy

Wizkid

Davido

Tiwa Savage

Falz

Song Of The Year

  • Winner: ‘Ye’ – Burna Boy 

Nominees: 

‘Ye’ – Burna Boy

‘Dumebi’ – Rema

‘Wetin We Gain’ – Victor AD

‘Fake Love’ – Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

‘Case’ – Teni

‘Leg work’ – Zlatan

‘Baby’ – Joeboy

‘Jealous’ – Fireboy DML

Next Rated

  • Winner: Rema

Nominees: 

Rema

Joeboy

Fireboy DML

Victor AD

Lyta Zlatan

Producer Of The Year

  • Winner: Killertunes – ‘Fake Love’ by Starboy ft Duncan Mighty and Wizkid 

Nominees: 

Phantom – ‘Ye’ by Burna Boy

Ozedikus – ‘Dumebi’ by Rema

Spellz – ‘Askamaya’ by Teni

Killertunes – ‘Fake Love’ by Starboy ft Duncan Mighty and Wizkid

Kel-P Vibes – ‘Killing Dem’ by Burna Boy ft Zlatan

Album Of The Year

  • Winner: ‘Moral Instruction’ – Falz

Nominees: 

‘About 30’ – Adekunle Gold

‘Outside’ – Burna Boy

‘Moral Instruction’ – Falz

‘No Bad Songz’ – Kizz Daniel

Hip Hop World Revelation

  • Winner: Mayorkun

Nominees: 

Odunsi

Mayorkun

Wurld

Humblesmith

Best Music Video

  • Winner: ‘Dangote’ (Burna Boy) – Clarence Peters 

Nominees: 

‘Dangote’ (Burna Boy) – Clarence Peters

‘Available’ (Patoranking) – Clarence Peters

‘Ire’ (Adekunle Gold) – Aje Films

‘Talk’ (Falz) – Prodigeezy

‘Jaiye’ (Ladipoe) – 88 Factor

Headies’ Viewer’s Choice

  • Winner: Teni

Nominees: 

Mr Eazi

Burna Boy

Teni

Fireboy

DML

Rema

Joe Boy

Wizkid

Davido

Best R&B/Pop Album

  • Winner: ‘Mayor of Lagos’ – Mayorkun 

Nominees: 

‘rare.’ – Odunsi (The Engine)

‘Outside’ – Burna Boy

‘No Bad Songz’ – Kizz Daniel

‘Mayor of Lagos’ – Mayorkun

‘About 30’ – Adekunle Gold

Best Pop Single

  • Winner: ‘Case’ – Teni 

Nominees:

‘Ye’ – Burna Boy

‘Wetin We Gain’ – Victor AD

‘Fake Love’ – Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

‘Case’ – Teni

‘Jealous’ – Fireboy DML

‘Baby’ – Joeboy

Best R&B Single

  • Winner: ‘Gimme Love’ – Seyi Shay ft. Runtown

Nominees: 

‘Tipsy’ – Odunsi ft. RAYE

‘Serenade’ – Funbi

‘Uyo Meyo’ – Teni

‘Wishes and Butterflies’ – Wurld

‘Gimme Love’ – Seyi Shay ft. Runtown

Best Performer

  • Winners: Yemi Alade 

Nominees:

Falz

Tiwa Savage

Brymo

Yemi Alade

Adekunle Gold

Best Collabo

  • Winner: ‘Killin’ Dem – Burna Boy Ft. Zlatan 

Nominees:

‘Like’ – Reekado Banks Ft. Tiwa Savage, Fiokee

‘One Ticket’ Kiss Daniel ft. Davido

‘Fake Love’ – Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

‘Killin’ Dem – Burna Boy Ft. Zlatan

‘Amaka’ – 2baba Ft. Peruzzi

Lyricist On The Roll

  • Winner: AQ – ‘Crown’

Nominees:

YCEE – ‘Balance’

Boogey – ‘Implode’

Paybac – ‘Implode’

Ghost – ‘Crown’

Tec – ‘Crown’

AQ – ‘Crown’

Best Rap Album

  • Winner: ‘Moral Instruction’ – Falz 

Nominees: 

‘Moral Instruction’ – Falz

‘Crown’ – AQ and Loose Kaynon

‘A Study On Self Worth: Yxng Dxnzl’ – M.I Abaga

‘Clone Wars, Vol. IV (These Buhari Times)’ – Show Dem Camp

Best ‘Alternative’ Song

  • Winner: ‘Finding Efe’ – Johnny Drille 

Nominees:

‘Cash’ – Lady Donli

‘Mr Rebel’ – Tems

‘Finding Efe’ – Johnny Drille

‘Heya’ – Brymo

‘Ire’ – Adekunle Gold

Best Rap Single

  • Winner: ‘Talk’ – Falz 

Nominees:

‘Talk’ – Falz

‘We Don’t Do That Over Here’ – Hotyce

‘40ft Container’ – Illbliss ft. Olamide

‘Sacrifice’ – Payper Corleone Ft. Alpha Ojini

‘Gang Gang’ – AQ and Loose Kaynon

Best Recording Of The Year

  • Winner: Uyo Meyo – Teni 
  • Nominees:

Adekunle Gold – Ire
Heal D World – Patoranking
Olanrewaju – Brymo
Uyo Meyo – Teni
Ye – Burna Boy

Best Street-Hop Artiste

  • Winner: Chinko Ekun – ‘Able God’ 

Nominees: 

Erigga – ‘Motivation’

Chinko Ekun – ‘Able God’
Zlatan – ‘Leg Work’
Barry Jhay – ‘Aiye’
Lyta – ‘Time’

Best Vocal Performance(Male)

  • Winner: Wurld – ‘Wishes & Butterfly’

Nominees:

Tay Iwar – ‘Utero’
Johnny Drille – ‘Finding Efe’
Nonso Bassey – ‘411’
Funbi – ‘Serenade’
Wurld – ‘Wishes & Butterfly’

Best Vocal Performer (Female)

  • Winner: Teni – ‘Uyo Meyo’ 

Nominees:

GoodGirl LA – ‘Bless me’
Waje – ‘Udue’
Teni – ‘Uyo Meyo’
Tems – ‘Mr Rebel’
Falana – ‘Repeat’

Rookie Of The Year

  • Winner: Barry Jhay 

Nominees:
Crayon
Buju
Barry Jhay
Oxlade

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.