2026 Grammy awards – how to watch, date, time, venue

On February 1, the 68th Annual Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles, honoring the year’s biggest achievements in music.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the show live or on-demand from Nigeria, plus a look at the Nigerian artists making waves on the Grammy stage.

Live Broadcast and Streaming:

The main ceremony kicks off at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, which is 1 a.m. WAT on Feb. 2 in Nigeria. It will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Subscribers with the SHOWTIME add-on can watch live, while Paramount+ Essential subscribers can stream it on-demand the following day.

Red Carpet Coverage:

The red carpet opens at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT, or 11 p.m. WAT in Nigeria, featuring interviews, arrivals, and exclusive behind-the-scenes moments. The Recording Academy will livestream these events at live.GRAMMY.com.

Early Ceremony:

Before the main show, a pre-recorded early ceremony begins at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT, which is 9:30 p.m. WAT in Nigeria. This stream will present a portion of the 94 awards handed out this year and will be available on live.GRAMMY.com and YouTube.

Top Nominees to Watch:

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with Record and Song of the Year nods for “Luther” (his duet with SZA) and Album of the Year for GNX. Lady Gaga, Cirkut, and Jack Antonoff follow with seven nominations each. Other notable nominees include Leon Thomas, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler, The Creator, and Clipse, Pusha T & Malice.

Album of the Year Contenders:

Kendrick Lamar (GNX), Bad Bunny (DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS), Justin Biever (SWAG), Lady Gaga (MAYHEM), Sabrina Carpenter (Man’s Best Friend), Leon Thomas (MUTT), Tyler, The Creator (CHROMAKOPIA), and Clipse, Pusha T & Malice (Let God Sort Em Out).

Nigerian Artists Nominated for 2026 Grammys:

Several Nigerian stars are making a mark this year:

Burna Boy – Two nominations: “Love” for Best African Music Performance and No Sign of Weakness for Best Global Music Album. He continues to be one of Africa’s most consistent Grammy contenders. Davido – Nominated for “With You” featuring Omah Lay in Best African Music Performance. The track, a lead single from his album 5ive, amassed 4.98 million first-week streams on Spotify Nigeria in 2025. Ayra Starr – Earned a nomination for “Gimme Dat” featuring Wizkid in Best African Music Performance. Wizkid – Continues to add to his Grammy legacy with his feature on Ayra Starr’s “Gimme Dat.” Omah Lay – Recognized for his feature on Davido’s “With You,” highlighting his rising global influence and emotionally resonant style.

Whether streaming live, watching on CBS, or following red-carpet exclusives online, Nigerian fans can tune in to witness a night full of spectacular performances, major wins, and memorable moments from both international and homegrown artists.

Vanguard News