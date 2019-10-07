Ben Agande – Kaduna

Five days after gunmen abducted six students and two staff of the Engravers Academy in Kaduna, gunmen on Monday killed one person and abducted four others at Angwan Barau in Chikun local government area of the state.

Also, the abductors of the students and their teachers have reportedly increased their ransom demand from N50million to N80million.

According to a resident of the community, the bandits arrived in the area at about 4:00 a.m. and shot sporadically into the air, sending panic through the community.

The resident who did not give his name because of security concerns said one person was killed while four persons, including the wife of the pastor of Godiya Baptist Church in the community, were taken away by the marauders.

He, however, did not say how the person was killed by the gunmen.

He gave the names of those abducted as Mrs. Jummai Ido, the wife of the Pastor of Godiya Baptist Church, Angwan Barau Udawa, Mr. Luka Auta, Mr. Sale

Auta and Mr. Yakubu Audu while Mr. Ezra Haruna was killed.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command was yet to respond to inquiries on the incident at the time of filing this report.

