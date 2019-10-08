Gunmen kill man, 28, in Port Harcourt

A 28-year-old man, Mr. Osaja George was murdered by unknown gunmen in one Saheed Ogunlesi’s apartment at 26 Okusu Street, Diobu Mile 1, Porthacourt, Rivers State, on the 26th of September, 2019.

Vanguard gathered that the late Mr. Osaja George was a close friend who lived with Mr. Saheed Ogunlesi. Investigations revealed that Mr. Saheed Ogunlesi is a brother to one Mr. Azeez Ogunlesi, a former Ogun State Remo Councilor aspirant, who has since gone into hiding on suspicion that he was being targeted for assassination by powerful politicians.

It was also gathered that Saheed Ogunlesi’s mother recently moved with him and his family because her home was also attacked in Ikorodu, by unknown gunmen looking for Mr. Azeez Ogunlesi and his wife.

Saheed told Vanguard that ever since his Mother moved in with him; strange people have been seen lurking around their home.

However, he added that they were in Church on the 26th of September when a neighbour called him on phone that Mr. Osaja George had been murdered at home by unknown gunmen looking for someone named Azeez. Osaja was reportedly shot in the stomach while his head was smashed open.

Saheed noted that as at the time of the Police’s arrival at the scene of the occurrence, the gunmen had fled.

“We called the police to inform them of the incident but as at the time of their arrival, the armed men had gone”, he said.

Mr. Saheed made us understand that even though Mr. Azeez is hiding, nobody is safe in their family from those people hunting his brother, Azeez.

“We’re all scared for the safety of our lives right now because it could have been anyone in the family or even me that got killed”, he said.

