‘God made woman for man’, pastor David Wilson responds to viral sextape (Video)

The pastor in alleged sex tape video who was allegedly performing cunnilingus on a woman who is allegedly not his wife has responded that God made women for men.

The pastor, who has been identified as Pastor David Wilson, is the senior pastor of the Bible Way Ministries & World Out Reach, Inc. in Texas, U.S.

In a video posted on Twitter, Pastor Wilson referred to those criticising him as hypocrites and stated:

“I’m a pastor that likes p*ssy”…

He added “I’m a real man, I’m real about who I am and remember that God made a woman for the man,”

watch Video:

Pastor David Wilson said f**k y’all. Yea.. you heard him pic.twitter.com/xsUHCtmtb1 — Chidimma (@mmauloma) October 18, 2019

Vanguard Nigeria News