Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

‘God made woman for man’, pastor David Wilson responds to viral sextape (Video)

On 10:24 pmIn Foreign, Newsby

The pastor in alleged sex tape video who was allegedly performing cunnilingus on a woman who is allegedly not his wife has responded that God made women for men.

The pastor, who has been identified as Pastor David Wilson, is the senior pastor of the Bible Way Ministries & World Out Reach, Inc. in Texas, U.S.

In a video posted on Twitter, Pastor Wilson referred to those criticising him as hypocrites and stated:

“I’m a pastor that likes p*ssy”…

He added “I’m a real man, I’m real about who I am and remember that God made a woman for the man,”

watch Video:

Vanguard Nigeria News 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.