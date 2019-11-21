Nigerians not pleased with expulsion of Babcock student in viral sex video

By David O Royal

Nigerians have taken to twitter to share their different opinions on the immediate expulsion of a Babcock student who was involved in a sex video that rocked the internet on Tuesday.

Most twitter users have disagreed with the management of Babcock University, Ogun State for expelling the 300 level accounting female student of the University.

The institution said in a statement on Wednesday night by its director of communication and marketing, Joshua Suleiman, that the video was taped in April 2019 when the male student, who had earlier been expelled in February for drug addiction, was undergoing rehabilitation at a health facility.

In the statement, the school authorities said the student in the video was expelled since the video leaked in April.

“The place where the immoral act took place, according to her written statement, was at St Bridget Hospital, Abeokuta, Ogun State, where the boy has been undergoing rehabilitation for different destructive addictions. According to the girl, the incident took place in April this year during school vacation when she visited the boy at the hospital. The act did not take place at Babcock University,” the varsity said.

Nigerians on Twitter argued that the institution should not have expelled the girl for consensual sex done outside the university’s campus and the student being human has the right to have sex.

See twitter reactions:

My own take on this #miakhalifa issue. Babcock university have no right to expel this girl, since d incident didn’t take place within d school premises. She have d right to have sex. This kind of unnecessary expulsions in Nigerian private universities should be stopped. #babcok pic.twitter.com/zKwhHf15gH — daisy❤️ (@lovedaisy04) November 21, 2019

Who brought in her university into the trend video? Who leaked the video & for what fucking reason? Who are the people that made it trend on twitter? These & more are the questions they should have asked. I smell propaganda in all of this saga. Expel is wrong #babcok pic.twitter.com/OCQKVK6igf — Mazi Anyasi (@anyasi_emma) November 21, 2019

babcock’s just tryna catch a case #babcok pic.twitter.com/x3Z5zUv0O4 — friendly neighbourhood clout chaser (@interludetheart) November 21, 2019

I can barely see any part of their body exposed.

And why did #babcok expel the lady?

If Jesus had joined those people stoning the adulterous woman in the bible, how’d we have known that no one is a saint.

Let the VC come out if he is without a sin and if he is the most righteous — Jimmy Conquer 🏵 (@Official_ubeets) November 21, 2019

Hearing/seeing d moral contributions to the #babcok #QUEENSCOLLEGE issues, u wud think u were in heaven listening to angels talk. Rotten hypocrites, quick 2 condemn, concerned abt d grain in other people’s eyes while growing a forest in theirs. He without sin cast d first stone. — Attamah Ifeanyi (@fybloom) November 21, 2019

