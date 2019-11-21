Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Nigerians not pleased with expulsion of Babcock student in viral sex video

On 12:10 pmIn Newsby
Nigerians not pleased with expulsion of Babcock student in viral sex video
Babcock University

By David O Royal

Nigerians have taken to twitter to share their different opinions on the immediate expulsion of a Babcock student who was involved in a sex video that rocked the internet on Tuesday.

Most twitter users have disagreed with the management of Babcock University, Ogun State for expelling the 300 level accounting female student of the University.

READ ALSO: Babcock University expels girl in viral sex tape video

The institution said in a statement on Wednesday night by its director of communication and marketing, Joshua Suleiman, that the video was taped in April 2019 when the male student, who had earlier been expelled in February for drug addiction, was undergoing rehabilitation at a health facility.

In the statement, the school authorities said the student in the video was expelled since the video leaked in April.

“The place where the immoral act took place, according to her written statement, was at St Bridget Hospital, Abeokuta, Ogun State, where the boy has been undergoing rehabilitation for different destructive addictions. According to the girl, the incident took place in April this year during school vacation when she visited the boy at the hospital. The act did not take place at Babcock University,” the varsity said.

Nigerians on Twitter argued that the institution should not have expelled the girl for consensual sex done outside the university’s campus and the student being human has the right to have sex.

See twitter reactions:

Vanguard Nigeria News 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.