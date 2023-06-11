Video: Be a ‘bad’ woman for your husband in bed, Lagos pastor urges wives

By Biodun Busari

Senior Pastor of Sanctuary of Wonders International Ministry, Lagos, Rev’d Femi Akinola has advised women to give their husbands whatever they desire for their marriages to be blissful.

The pastor noted that men, naturally, like varieties and their side chicks offer them different sex styles which make them get stuck with them, urging women to follow suit to keep them.

Akinola made this known in a video posted on the Facebook page of the church saying, “Good men like bad girls but they pretend as if they don’t like them.”

The clergymen urged married women not to be stereotypic with their husbands during sexual intercourse, adding that men are not only kept by delicious meals and good behaviour but different sex styles.

He said the reason why married men cheat hinges on the fact that their wives fight them at home, while their mistresses do not.

Akionola, “Have you noticed that guys and their side chicks don’t fight? They don’t fight. It is the wives that fight their men. Men don’t like to eat one food. Men get tired of one thing, so men want different things.

“Men cheat, though I’m not supporting it, they want varieties. And you (married women) don’t have time for nonsense. (You would say) do what you want to do and get out, but the side chicks have time for nonsense. (Side chicks would tell men) turn me anywhere you want. I’m available for you.”

“Don’t be a stereotype. It is only missionary, that’s it. The Bible does not say we should do different styles. It is the different things that keep the man, not your good cooking,” Akinola stressed.

“Good men like bad girls but they pretend as if they don’t like them. Be a good woman outside in the parlour. But when you get into the room be a bad woman. Men like bad girls but they don’t show it. Why not be the bad girl? Be the baddest girl (for your husband),” he added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtWQ7QhooHa/