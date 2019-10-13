Extraordinary wonder of His returning glory (2)

By Pastor William Kumuyi

Otherwise, the absence of the glory of God will prime the suffering to continue and into reaching such a deafening alarming rate that you would not be able to curtail, which would eventually swallow you up.

Ezekiel 16:49-50 “Behold, this was the iniquity of thy sister Sodom, pride, fulness of bread, and abundance of idleness was in her and in her daughters, neither did she strengthen the hand of the poor and needy. And they were haughty, and committed abomination before me: therefore, I took them away as I saw good.”

As you look at your life, instead of you to get nearer and nearer unto God, because you have sold yourself into doing evil, you find yourself becoming closer to the devil by your behaviour, language, dressing, profession and proclivity.

That is the reason the problem persists because instead of repenting you rejoice in evil, wickedness and violence. But if you desire to turn from your wicked ways, and the moment you also understand that hypocrisy and pride are sin, God will redeem you.

2 Chronicles 7:14 “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

Pay attention. If you are living in fornication, you are not going to receive the blessings of God. If you are living in adultery, the goodness of God will be far away from you. If you are promoting pornography, the problems of life will not bypass you. If you are gambling your life away in Ponzi scam, lotto and football betting, then you have decided to gamble it in the treacherous hand of the devil and you will lose the presence of God.

You need to get out of that sin insane situation you have found yourself and anything whatsoever that would draw the wrath and judgment of God upon your life should be ejected and rejected at all cost. And as you come to God, you will experience extraordinary wonder in your life and family.

For it to happen, stealing must have to stop in your life. And because you do not need bribery and corruption any more, the twin evil also must have to stop playing any role in your life. Of course, the flagship weapon of the devil, immorality of all sorts, the bane culprits of our modern society, must be exterminated from your life. It is only then can you discover the glory of God.

God wants you to draw nearer to Him so that iniquity does not become your ruin and this can happen when you cut all known ties with the devil the father of sin who has been stockpiling ill-fated situational problems for you and your family.

Ezekiel 18:30-32 “Therefore I will judge you, O house of Israel, every one according to his ways, saith the Lord GOD. Repent, and turn yourselves from all your transgressions; so iniquity shall not be your ruin.

Cast away from you all your transgressions, whereby ye have transgressed; and make you a new heart and a new spirit: for why will ye die, O house of Israel? For I have no pleasure in the death of him that dieth, saith the Lord GOD: wherefore turn yourselves, and live ye.”

As God is looking at you from up above the heavens, He expects you walk out from the rumbles of sin and sorrow that has been plaguing you, which has become a foreshadow of an impending disastrous death sentence hanging like a noose around your neck. When this is done, the glory of God will finally appear in your life, and there will be no doubting the huge spectacular miracles that will follow afterwards.

