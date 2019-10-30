Emulate Jonathan, congratulate Buhari, Ohanaeze advises Atiku

By Idowu Bankole

…Says Buhari’s Victory at Supreme Court will Usher in a Nigerian President of Igbo stock come 2023

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has on Wednesday asked the former vice president and the PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 Presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to emulate the Former President, Goodluck Jonathan and Congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari.

Also read:

The advice is coming shortly after the Apex court struck out the Appeal of the PDP and its candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, citing lack of merit.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide had earlier in a statement made available to vanguard Congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on the Supreme Court Validation of his Victory at the February 23rd Presidential elections 2019, saying, “this is a clear testimony that he will surely hand Over to a Nigerian President of Igbo stock in 2023.

“We appreciate the doggedness of Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of PDP in 2019, OYC urge him to emulate Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s footsteps and place a Congratulatory call and message to President Muhammadu Buhari or Vice President Yemi Osibanjo on the supreme Court Judgement on 2019 Presidential elections, Atiku had demonstrated his faith in the Judiciary and should accept his fate and join hands Federal Government to ensure Nigerians enjoy Good governance and dividends of Democracy”.

“With this Victory at Supreme Court, North through President Muhammadu Buhari will enjoy uninterrupted eighth Years tenure till 2023, and definitely with fairness and equity, President Muhammadu Buhari will surely hand Over to a Nigerian President of Igbo stock as the only Southern Zone yet to take a shot at the Presidency since 1999, We enjoin Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to declare Support for 2023 Igbo Presidency project as the best way to appreciate the support Igbos gave him in 2019, and we wish to categorically state that Igbos will continue to support the President Muhammadu Buhari until 2023, There will be Mass Exodus of Igbos from PDP to APC in the nearest future, including South-East Governors and senators”.

Vanguard