EFCC arrests 10 Internet Fraud Suspects in Ilorin

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

The Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) Ilorin Zonal Office have arrested ten persons including two brothers of the same mother over their alleged offences bordering on internet fraud and other fraud-related Offences.

According to the statement from Head of Media and publicity of the commission Wilson Uwujaren,the suspects were arrested on Monday 21st of October 2019 in Basin Area of Ilorin following intelligence reports over their involvement on internet fraud and other fraud-related Offences.

The suspects are, Paul Chibuzor, David Daniels, Tolu Ogundowole, Tosin Ogundowole, Agwu Goodness, Olayiwola Azeez, Olamide Ijisesan, Chilaka Dickson, Abdullahi Abubakar, and Temitope Bambo.

Two of the Suspects, Tolu and Tosin Ogundowole are brothers of the same parent.

Items recovered from the suspects include Charms, Phones, Laptops, Fake Currency among others. The Suspects will soon be charged to Court.

vanguard