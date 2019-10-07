

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

IT was a gathering of who is who in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State at the residence of former governor of the state, Lucky Igbinedion where the party assessed its position ahead of the 2020 governorship election and the position of the state chairman of the party which was gathered has since elapsed but some leaders want the current chairman, Chief Dan Orbih to still pilot the affairs of the party till after the primary election.

Vanguard that some of the leaders stormed the meeting with a position to press for the removal of Orbih led executive committee but Orbih was able to lobby most of the leaders before the meeting to support his continued stay as the party chairman.

High profile PDP leaders including Igbinedion’s deputy, Mike Ogiodomhe, former Minister of Works, Mike Onolememen, the Senators representing Edo South and Edo Central, Matthew Uroghide and Clifford Ordia, the member representing Oredo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Omoregie, Ogbeide-Ihama, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Hon Paschal Ugbome, Hon Oladele Bankole-Balogun, Barr Kenneth Imansuagbon,Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Senator Victor Oyofo, Hon Samuel Saiki and several other bigwigs of the party.

The publicity secretary of the party, Chris Nehikhare in a statement issued said party leaders from the three senatorial districts spoke glowingly of Orbih and that tIt was agreed that it was the responsibility of the National Working Committee to conduct congresses that would usher in a new executive committee at the end of the tenure of the present executive. “It was resolved that the Chairman at the earliest possible time will liaise with the National working committee (NWC) to know the time table for Edo congresses coming up in 2020.

“It was also resolved that the positions of chairman and governorship will not be zoned as the party must seek for the best materials for both positions irrespective of the senatorial district.”

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Senator Victor Oyofo said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed in Edo state and that PDP would take over. “The people have seen what APC represents and if you want to travel between here and my home at Auchi, you will have to spend more hours than you can imagine, of-course there is the security situation like kidnapping that even farmers can no longer go to farm so people are tired of APC.”

Also speaking, the former Edo State representatives at the Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Hon Oladele Bankole-Balogun said Edo state is in a very precarious state “in fact it is being ungovernable right now because of some of the machinations of those people who think that they are bigger than the people of Edo state so the suffering is a bit too much and now is the time for the PDP to put its case forward to the people of Edo state and take over this government and begin to give purposeful governance and leadership that will benefit a higher percentage of people in Edo state and not just a few people who are saying that they have inalienable right to govern and misgovern the fortunes of this state. The time has come for Edo state to retrace its steps back to the part of progress.”

