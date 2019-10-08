Breaking News
Comrade Emeka Mamah goes for retirement thanksgiving

By Ikechukwu Odu, Nsukka

The former Regional Editor of the Vanguard Newspaper, Emeka Mamah, Sunday, thanked God for a successful career in journalism.

Mamah, who went for a thanksgiving Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Imufu, in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, also said that he was celebrating the peace in his marriage/ family as well as his daughter’s graduation from the university.

He thanked God for making him meet good people like Uncle Sam Amuka, publisher of Vanguard, Muyiwa Adetiba,  Frank Aigbogun, Richard Akinola, Eze Anaba, Dapo Olufade, Gbenga Adefaye, Prof. P.J Eze (then Punch), late Ogbonna Amadi, Onochie Anibeze, Dr. Jossy Nkwuocha, Wale Akiola, Clifford Ndujihe, Kayode Matthew, Chuks Ugwoke among several other great professionals and leaders of men.

Late Steve Okorie was the man in charge in Enugu. I spent more years in Vanguard where I retired. I am known more as being part of Vanguard than the other newspapers.

