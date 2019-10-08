Comrade Emeka Mamah goes for retirement thanksgiving

By Ikechukwu Odu, Nsukka

The former Regional Editor of the Vanguard Newspaper, Emeka Mamah, Sunday, thanked God for a successful career in journalism.

Mamah, who went for a thanksgiving Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Imufu, in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, also said that he was celebrating the peace in his marriage/ family as well as his daughter’s graduation from the university.

He thanked God for making him meet good people like Uncle Sam Amuka, publisher of Vanguard, Muyiwa Adetiba, Frank Aigbogun, Richard Akinola, Eze Anaba, Dapo Olufade, Gbenga Adefaye, Prof. P.J Eze (then Punch), late Ogbonna Amadi, Onochie Anibeze, Dr. Jossy Nkwuocha, Wale Akiola, Clifford Ndujihe, Kayode Matthew, Chuks Ugwoke among several other great professionals and leaders of men.

Former Covenant VC harps on discipline, fear of God to address sex scandal in tertiary institutions

Oscars 2020: Nigeria competes with 92 countries with Genevieve’s ‘Lionheart’

He said “I retired from Vanguard Newspaper on June 2, 2019, after several years of being in the field. I worked in several newspapers such as This Day, Punch, Daily Star, Satellite among others. I was a stringer for the New Nigerian Newspaper, NNN, following an introduction by Okenwa Bala Ugwu, based on an instruction from Chief Maduka Ugwu, who was the News Editor, South of the Federal Government-owned newspaper.

Late Steve Okorie was the man in charge in Enugu. I spent more years in Vanguard where I retired. I am known more as being part of Vanguard than the other newspapers.

Vanguard News