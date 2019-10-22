Breaking: Obono-Obla declared wanted by ICPC

By Nwafor Sunday

The embattled former chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Obono-Obla has been declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC.

He was declared wanted today after his repeated failure to appear before ICPC to answer questions bordering on allegations of fraud and corruption.

Obono-Obla who was accused of abuse of office, intimidation and unauthorized malicious investigations, financial impropriety, administrative misconduct has been avoiding the anti-graft agency.

Recall also that Okoi Obono-Obla was suspended because of his failure to submit himself to ICPC.

A statement by a presidency source made available to Vanguard, in August 14, revealed that the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Justice, delivered a letter of sack to Chief Obla on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, Obla had claimed that some highly placed people in the government had been plotting to remove him as Chairman of the Assets Recovery Panel because of his refusal to drop investigation of corrupt practices against them.

He specifically alleged that the Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Vice President had in January, written him a letter to stop all investigations his panel was handling, as the government was going to embark on reform of the panel.

He also claimed that some interest groups in the government had pressurized his panel to drop investigations bordering on corruption issues that involve some members of the ruling party.

