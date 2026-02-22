Why I wrote petition against Obono-Obla – Lawmaker

Barrister Okoi Obono-Obla

…Says motive is to clear his name, not political

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The lawmaker representing Yakurr I State Constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly, Cyril Omini, has confirmed that the recent arrest of former presidential aide, Okoi Obono-Obla, followed a petition he submitted to the Nigeria Police over alleged defamation and malicious accusations.

The Cross River State Police Command had earlier confirmed the arrest of Obono-Obla.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Calabar, Omini said his petition was based on alleged defamation of character and the fabrication of criminal allegations against him, including claims linking him to cultism and murder.

He alleged that on August 7, 2025, Obono-Obla and others led police officers to his residence in Ugep at about 3 a.m. to conduct a search over claims that he was harbouring cultists and kidnappers.

According to the lawmaker, the operation led to the arrest and detention of his security guard, Mr. Ebri Edet Ubi, also known as Edet Omenka, who was taken to Calabar, while some of his property was damaged during the exercise.

Omini further alleged that on October 6, 2025, Obono-Obla publicly accused him of sponsoring cult-related activities and linked him to the death of an individual, describing the claims as grave allegations that severely tarnished his reputation.

He noted that while criticism is part of public service, there is a clear distinction between political disagreement and what he described as the deliberate fabrication of criminal allegations.

The lawmaker said he initially refrained from reporting the matter out of personal respect for Obono-Obla, whom he described as a mentor and father figure. However, he said the continued circulation of the allegations across communities and social media compelled him to seek legal redress.

Omini maintained that he merely exercised his constitutional right to petition the police and did not order or influence Obono-Obla’s arrest, stressing that the action was carried out in line with due process.

He dismissed reports suggesting the matter involved certificate forgery or obtaining legal entry under false pretences, insisting that the core of his petition was defamation and malicious fabrication of criminal allegations.

Reaffirming his readiness to submit to any investigation, Omini said he has nothing to hide and remains confident that due process will establish the truth.

He urged residents of Yakurr I Constituency to disregard rumours and conflicting narratives, pledging to remain focused on his legislative duties while the police investigation continues.