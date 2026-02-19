Police arrest ex-presidential aide, Obono-Obla 

Okoi Obono-Obla

…He Wasn’t Kidnapped, Police Say

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR — The Cross River State Police Command has dismissed social media reports claiming that former aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

In a statement released on Thursday, Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, clarified that Chief Obono-Obla was lawfully arrested on January 19, 2026, at around 12:00 noon along Abuja Park, Ugep, Yakurr Local Government Area, following a petition submitted to the Commissioner of Police.

“The Cross River State Police Command wishes to address misleading reports circulating on social media alleging that Okoi Ofem Obono-Obla was kidnapped or taken by unknown persons.

The Command states unequivocally that Mr.Obono-Obla was lawfully arrested by police operatives pursuant to a petition alleging offences bordering on forgery and obtaining admission or professional qualification/entry into the legal profession by false pretence,” the statement said.

ASP Eitokpah added that the arrest was conducted in accordance with Nigerian law and under the constitutional and statutory powers of the Nigeria Police Force to investigate allegations of criminal conduct.

Following the arrest, Obono-Obla was taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Calabar, where investigations are ongoing. His legal counsel and relatives have been duly informed and are participating in the process.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Command categorically states that allegations of kidnapping or involvement of unidentified security outfits are false, unfounded, and entirely without factual basis,” the statement concluded.