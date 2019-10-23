Okays N1.7 billion for airports’ communication equipment

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday directed the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, to effect payment of the new national minimum wage of N30, 000 on or before 31st December 2019.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa Abuja.

Senator Ngige further stated that FEC has approved that the payment should take effect from 18th April 2019.

Also, briefing, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said FEC approved N1.7 billion for procurement and installation of communication equipment for airport towers in Zaria and Katsina.

He explained that the equipment is to ensure safety and efficiency at the airports, adding that the completion period for the contract is eight months.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, on his part said that the council approved the use of methanol in the Nigerian economy.

He said that methanol is derivable from gas that accompanies crude oil and that it has been profitable for oil companies to flare the gas, which has posed great environmental problems in the country.

He said the methanol will be used as a transportation fuel and for cooking.

He said it is cheap and safe and would help to check deforestation in the country.

Onu also said that the project which will be private-sector driven cannot be achieved overnight as plants have to be built and other logistics put in place.

The Minister of Communication said FEC approved the change of the name of the ministry to be changed to Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy.

