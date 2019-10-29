By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Ecobank Nigeria Limited has cancelled charges on USSD transactions. The Managing Director of the bank, Patrick Akinwuntan disclosed this while speaking at the 4th National Fintech Conference in Lagos.

He said: “For us, at Ecobank we will not charge anybody when you use our shortcode *326# to do financial transactions going forward and I challenge my colleagues in the banking industry and telecommunication companies to do the same thing. We should not be having a debate of what excludes Nigerians from what I will say is the financial human rights to participate in the economy”.

