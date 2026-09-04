Nigeria denies backing failed Niger coup

By Favour Ulebor

ABUJA — The Federal Government has dismissed claims circulating on social media that Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) backed the recent failed coup attempt in Niger Republic.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sola Enikanolaiye, described the claims as baseless, irresponsible and a deliberate attempt to misinform the public and tarnish Nigeria’s image.

In a statement on Thursday, Enikanolaiye said Nigeria had never supported and would never support military coups or any form of unconstitutional change of government.

He stressed that Nigeria remained committed to constitutional order, democracy and stability in West Africa, the Sahel and the African continent.

The minister said Nigeria’s position on the situation in Niger had already been made clear in an earlier statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 30, 2026.

According to him, the Federal Government had expressed deep concern over developments in Niger and called for a peaceful, inclusive and participatory return to stability and constitutional order in the neighbouring country.

Enikanolaiye said Nigeria, as a close neighbour of Niger with strong historical, fraternal and cultural ties, desired peace, security, democracy and development for the country, the sub-region and the Sahel.

He said, “Nigeria will never support illegality or unconstitutional change of government anywhere, no matter who is involved or which country is concerned.

“While Nigeria is a proud and committed member of ECOWAS, it is unfair, mischievous and entirely false to suggest that Nigeria endorses or condones the military coup.”

The minister urged Nigerians at home and abroad to disregard videos and narratives circulating online which, he said, were designed to sow discord and mislead the public.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, as well as the African Union’s zero-tolerance policy towards unconstitutional changes of government.

Enikanolaiye added that Nigeria would continue to work with ECOWAS, the African Union and the international community to defend democracy, uphold the rule of law and promote peace and stability across the region.