Bells Varsity tech-hub computerises hospital management

By Juliet Umeh

A team of 19 students of Bells University of Technology Ota, Ogun State, has developed an application to manage the health system in the institution.

The App, Bells Clinic Management System, BCMS, digitalises the University’s hospital System through a project platform named ‘’Bells/New Horizons TECH HUB.”

According to developers, the solution is a digital synchronisation of various modules including: students’ modules, parents/payment dashboard, doctors, pharmacy and drugs inventory, all are seamlessly digitalised.

At the commissioning, the partners said the Tech Hub was established as a partnership between the University and New Horizons-an international IT and E-Business skills and certification training organization.

Explaining the Solution, the Team said: “About 35 of us started the development of the project, however when we got to the nitty-gritty of the works and started interfacing and programming with real and massive database, more than half of us dropped by.

“This hospital solution is very robust and of very high quality that can be adopted for any hospital, irrespective of its size. Through this solution, all the hospital processes right from patients’ and staff management are all seamlessly digitalised.”

One of the team members, a 200 level Computer Engineering student, Tobenna Umeh said the BCMS will radicalise the University’s medical care system in terms of efficiency, effectiveness, speed, cost-saving among others as it concerns general stakeholders.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Jeremiah Ojediran said the unique thing about the feat is that the team consisted of students from non-computer science disciplines also.

He noted that the developed solution and earlier achievements by the University is a testimony that Bells University of Technology is a frontline ICT driven University.

Also, MD New Horizons, Mr. Tim Akano charged the students to develop a mentality to be successful and learn from internationally successful technopreneurs like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook among others who started their researches and exploits as young undergraduates.

Vanguard