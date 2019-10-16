APC chides Gov Dickson over ‘uncomplimentary remarks’

By Emem Idio – Yenogoa

The Bayelsa State All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed as habitual deception and mudslinging an allegation by Governor Seriake Dickson that the party was about to form “a government of criminals and cultists” in the state.

Dickson had reportedly made the claim on Monday in Yenagoa at the inauguration of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship Election Campaign Organisation.

In a statement on Wednesday in Yenagoa, the state chapter of APC dismissed the claim saying that it was “Dickson’s normal, customary and habitual trickery, meant to hide his nervousness by defaming the opponent, when jittery and faced with tough political opposition.”

The statement signed by APC’s State Publicity Secretary and Secretary of the Media and Publicity Committee of party’s 2019 Governorship Campaign Council, Mr. Doifie Buokoribo, said: “At its elemental level, Governor Seriake Dickson’s deception machine has essentially run on creating falsehood around formidable opponents as a ploy to justify intended poll rigging and violence.

“The most basic step in this criminal strategy, as the whole world is witnessing currently, has always been to identify intimidating rivals they cannot stand in a fair poll, cast mud at them, and then activate an electoral manipulation process, using thugs, corrupt officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and some dishonest security personnel.

“Bayelsa people have come to know Dickson and his gang in PDP for what they are: a band of tricksters devoid of ideas and integrity.





“If not, why would a serious politician spend all his energy calling out and singing the name of an opponent at a campaign launch when the electorate are eager to hear and see what the one seeking their vote has in stock for them. As always, this demonstrates the emptiness of Dickson and his gang.

“APC is not distracted by those tricks and manifestation of defeat. Dickson and his cohorts in PDP will suffer the inevitable outcome of embodying the elemental forces of failure: they will be roundly defeated by APC at the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.