AEDC launches 1MW interconnected mini-grid

….Says project first of its kind in Sub-Sahara Africa

Determined to improve on the power supply, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, has introduced an interconnected mini-grid project that will guarantee consumers 24-hour electricity supply.

To this end, a tripartite agreement was signed between the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, Green Village Electricity, GVE, and the Wuse Market Association for the development of 1MW interconnected mini-grid at Wuse market,

The interconnected mini-grid is a power system that receives electricity from both the national grid and an off-grid source for onward power supply to users.

The power project is aimed at providing clean, safe reliable and affordable electricity to Small and Medium Scale Enterprise, SMEs under the Energizing Economies Initiative.

The interconnected mini-grid will be deployed through 3 independent hybrid PV solar systems of 450kWp, 350kWp & 200kWp to serve 3 distinct segments of the Wuse market.

Speaking during the signing of the tripartite agreement, the Managing Director, AEDC, Ernest Mupwaya, said the project will guarantee the supply of uninterrupted power to over 2,000 customers of the market.

He explained that the initiative would support the delivery of energy to power users by augmenting grid supply, as well as reduce AEDC’s losses in clustered underserved areas such as plazas, markets, estates, etc.

The interconnected mini-grid project he said would augment grid electricity through power supplied from solar energy backed with high-quality batteries from Tesla.

According to him, “This partnership will help us supply electricity to areas where we have underserved customers.

“When the interconnected mini-grid is fully deployed, the Wuse market in Abuja would be the first generator-free market in Nigeria.

“Following the completion of the audit, the interconnected mini-grid model is currently being developed as a pilot with a developer, Green Village Electricity Projects Limited.

“A total of 341 other sites and several clusters have been profiled for a scale-up of deployments. The solution will be developed through three hybrid PV solar systems of 450kWp, 350kWp and 200kWp to serve three distinct segments of the market.”

He further explained that the interconnected mini-grid project was aimed at providing reliable and affordable one megawatts peak of hybrid power solution with 0.73MWhrs of lithium-ion storage to small and medium enterprises in the Wuse market.

He added that the AEDC partnered the Rural Electrification Agency of the Federal Government to conduct an energy audit of the market.

