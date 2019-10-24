Adams rues border closure, urges FG to reconsider decision

Dapo Akinrefon

THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, on Thursday, expressed worry over the closure of the Nigeria – Benin border, insisting that the closure of the border was suspicious, with huge implications on the entire southwest part of the country.

He also urged the Federal Government to fix the Lagos – Badagry road, saying such a move will boost the economy and expose the tourism potentials of Badagry as a whole.

Speaking during the 2019 edition of the Olokun Festival in Badagry, Adams said: “The road leading to Badagry town and its environs are in a deplorable state and nobody even cares. For the past seven years, this town had been abandoned with little facilities. I have said it severally that this road is bad. The road has become a death trap for commuters plying the road daily. For instance, traveling between Badagry and Mile 2 has always been an unpleasant experience these days. Imagine the kind of impression this would have on foreigners and tourists coming through the West African coast to Badagry.”

He also lamented that the closure of the border would definitely affect the people in the Southwest than any other region.

Adams added: “It is unfortunate that the Nigeria – Benin border had to be shut, however, the closure seems suspicious to me because the borders in the North still operate conveniently without anybody blinking an eye. This portends grave danger to us as a people because the economic implications of the border closure will largely affect us more in the southwest than any other region.”

He urged the federal government, to as a matter of urgency, reopen the border and make sure that the necessary arrangements are made to forestall illegal smuggling of rice and other valuables into the country.

” We can reduce the unlawful smuggling of rice and other items into the country. It involves proper planning and documentation from the Nigerian government and the officials, including the Immigration and the Customs who must be up and doing in ensuring that the law is effective,” he added.

