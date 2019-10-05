360 Human Virtual Tours is hiring

About the company

360Human tours is a technology-driven real estate photography service provider. Our offering has been proven to attract more online shoppers by enabling them to experience a property as if they were really there. Since 92% of all home shoppers begin their search online, it is critical you present your property/venues in ways that are interactive and visually engaging to capture the attention of these online buyers.

Job role: Business Development Officer

We are looking for an ambitious and energetic Business Development Executive to help us expand our clientele. You will be the front of the company and will have the dedication to create and apply an effective sales strategy. The goal is to drive sustainable financial growth through boosting sales and forging strong relationships with clients

Seniority level: Associate

Employment type: Full-time

Industry: Information Technology & Services, Real estate

Job functions: Sales, Business development

Responsibilities

⦁ Contacting potential clients to establish rapport and arrange meetings.

⦁ Planning and overseeing new marketing initiatives.

⦁ Researching organizations and individuals to find new opportunities.

⦁ Attending conferences, meetings, and industry events.

⦁ Developing quotes and proposals for clients.

⦁ Promote the company’s products/services addressing or predicting clients’ objectives

⦁ Build long-term relationships with new and existing customers

Qualifications

⦁ Proven working experience as a business development manager, sales executive or a relevant role

⦁ Proven sales track record

⦁ Proficiency in MS Office

⦁ Proficiency in English

⦁ Communication and negotiation skills

⦁ Ability to build rapport

⦁ Time management and planning skills

⦁ Should have the ability to drive and have a valid driving license

⦁ Should reside close to Yaba, Lagos.

⦁ The individual should be self-driven and proactive and have the ability to flourish with minimal supervision.

⦁ HND/BSc in business administration, sales or relevant field

To apply, click this link https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/1505102213/

