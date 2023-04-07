MoAutos has achieved a lot since inception – Mike Oludoyi

Mike Oludoyi, CEO of Mo Autos, an online company that specialises in the sales of cars, has said that the company has achieved a lot since it started operations

While revealing why he disrupted the norm to toe a different path as an entrepreneur, the Mo Autos boss, who hails from Mopa in Kogi State was selling cars for 13 years before he officially started the company in 2016. The US-based businessman registered the company and obtained a license to operate “Mo Autos LLC” from Texas and Maryland.

Before moving abroad, he had his education in his home state. He attended St. Peter Nursery & Primary School, Mopa, and later Harmony Secondary School in Lokoja, before his degree at Salem University Lokoja, the state capital.

The Mo Autos founder is the third child of four siblings born into a devoted Christian home. He revealed that he founded the company to simplify how Nigerians can buy cars from the US. He explained that his mother played a critical role in his journey as an entrepreneur. Oludoyi grew up to see his parents combine career, business and showing love to the needy.

According to the US citizen, his dream of owning Mo Autos started as a child due to his knowledge of cars, which he took to the level of wanting to become an automobile engineer.

“I’ve always had a passion for cars from a young age. I remember back in my secondary school days. I’ll sit with friends in the Evening looking at the road from the campus and identifying every car that drives by, Naming the brand and models. It was a little game I enjoyed so much. And I always win in the game, because I know a lot about cars”, Mike Oludoyi revealed.

“I even grew up with the dream of being an automobile engineer and work in car production fields. Cars has always been natural for me. This passion grew into an ability to spot excellent cars and making proper judgements of its condition, a major skill that has helped me to make sure we always deliver top quality cars to our customers.

“Mo Autos was founded to bridge the divide and simplify the process of buying cars directly from the USA from any part of Nigeria. I have basically been in business generally for over 13 years; but I founded and started Mo Autos back in 2016. It started with me trying to sell my older car when I got a new one and I was able to sell it within 24hours for a profit. That encouraged me to do it more”, said Mike Oludoyi.

Aside the usual challenges start-ups are confronted with, such as convincing people for patronage, Mo.autos hit a much more difficult brick wall, as it had to persuade potential customers to choose it as their car dealer.

However, Mo Autos has transcended those early challenges, as its reputation now speaks for itself. The owner stressed that the company’s values of integrity, truthfulness and world-class services were the factors that helped build trust with their clientele.

“One of the initial challenges we faced is that some people were reluctant to do business with us because we are an online business, but we’ve proven our integrity and diligence over the years and many of this type of people who were reluctant before, have reached out to us and purchased cars from us and even refer friends and associate’s because of the quality of our service, quality of the cars we deliver and the unbeatable deals and prices ours customers get.

“My business philosophy is integrity and excellence. My success in business is built mainly on word of mouth referrals, we’ve done business with some very respected and private people that don’t even allow us to post about their purchases, but they always actively refer more clients to us”, said Mike Oludoyi.

The Mo Autos CEO is not only passionate as a supporter of Chelsea football club in the Premier League or his company, he is also zealous about charity. The company supports various foundations in the US and Nigeria, to reach out to indigent children and widows, a thing he saw his parents do while growing.

“So many touching stories, ranging from the tears of joys when we deliver car gifts purchased by a husbands for their wife’s birthday and vice versa, to the smile of so many Texas children when they get Christmas gifts we support various foundations to procure. And also seeing the smile and joy on the faces of widows and kids in Nigeria as they receive food gifts we sponsored via different foundations we support,” disclosed the founder of Mo Autos.