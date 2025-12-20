Woman sells two-month-old baby for N1.5m in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a woman who allegedly sold her two-month-old baby for N1.5 million.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Mr. Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Friday.

According to Edafe, the woman, identified as Ughale, had on December 15 reported at the Ekpan Police Division that her baby was snatched during a robbery incident while she was transiting in a tricycle.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ekpan Division, CSP Labe Joseph, immediately mobilised operatives of the Division and coordinated a swift search and rescue operation,” Edafe said.

However, during the investigation, police observed inconsistencies in her account and suspicious conduct, which prompted further interrogation.

Edafe explained that the woman later confessed to staging the robbery story and admitted selling her baby to two suspects for N1.5 million.

“The suspects were arrested, and the infant was successfully rescued and is safe. All suspects are currently in custody while investigation continues, with efforts intensified to arrest other accomplices for prosecution,” he added.