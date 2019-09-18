Zero tolerance: Lagos taskforce nabs 71 miscreants in Oshodi raid

I started smoking hemp at age 10, eleven year old suspect confesses

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Operatives of the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences Unit, have arrested 71 miscreants around railway-line in popular Oshodi area of the state and recovered various hard drugs in the process.

The Chairman of the agency, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Olayinka Egbeyemi, who led the enforcement team in an early raid, Tuesday, explained that the exercise was part of efforts to rid the state of all criminal elements, especially those operating at notorious black-spots across the metropolis.

Egbeyemi added that the crackdown is in line with the determination of the taskforce to curtail the activities of hoodlums who rob unsuspecting members of the public across the metropolis.

He disclosed that some of those arrested were in possession of suspected illegal substances (Indian hemp) and other dangerous drugs such as; Codeine, Skunk and Tramadol.

The chairman reiterated that all identified black spots across the state would continuously be raided and arrested suspects would be fully prosecuted and if found guilty, risk jail term(s).

He stressed that the present administration has declared zero-tolerance for all forms of crimes and criminality aimed at eradicating activities of miscreants and cultists disturbing innocent residents.

Taskforce boss, however, revealed that13 of all the arrested 71 suspects were released after a thorough screening, while an underage male among them was transferred to the Lagos State Correctional Centre, Ojota area of the state for proper rehabilitation.

According to Egbeyemi: “Lagos State is the most populous in Nigeria as well as its economic heartbeat. As such, the state government is committed to providing a conducive environment for both local and foreign investors.”

The underage boy, Hamed Gilani, 11, who was referred to correctional centre, confessed that he ran to Lagos from one of the neighbouring states after his parents separated their ways (divorced).

According to Gilani, “I ran errand for those bigger miscreants and i was lured into smoking Indian hemp when i started sleeping among them under the bridge at Oshodi, about a year ago.”

Another suspect, Suraju Ademola, who said he has been sleeping along railway line under the Oshodi bridge for over seven months, confessed that he was part of criminals who attacked and robbed innocent members of the public of their valuables around Oshodi bridge both early morning and night.

