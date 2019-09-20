By Mohammed Mamman, Damaturu

The Yobe government will partner the North East Development Commission (NEDC) in accelerating the resettlement and rehabilitation of communities displaced by the insurgency in the state.

Gov. Mai Mala Buni stated this on Friday when the chairman and members of the commission paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Damaturu.

Buni said that the over 10 years of insurgency in the North East had destroyed infrastructure and the people’s means of livelihood.

He said that the government declared a state of emergency on primary and basic education to revamp the sector across the state.

The governor added that a retreat on agriculture was organized to chart a new course for agricultural development towards improving the sector in the state.

“It is, therefore, our hope that the North East Development Commission would partner with us to accelerate agricultural mechanization in the state and provide the support that our farmers so desperately need.

“Mr. Chairman and members of the Commission would also agree with me that both education and agriculture are sectors with the highest returns for job creation.

“It is precisely for this reason that we are keen to integrate our youth empowerment effort with the possibilities in education and agriculture so that we provide the training and skills necessary to make youths self-reliant,” he said.

Buni solicited for construction of the Gujba-Ngalda road and Nguru-Kumaganam-Mayori road.

“We will like the Commission to help build these two key roads to help the process of reconstruction and accelerate the return to full economic activity.”

Retired Maj.-Gen. Paul Tarfa, chairman of the commission, said that the commission was determined to reconstruct infrastructure and to provide succour to the people as contained in the law establishing the commission.

The chairman requested for a parcel of land to build a liaison office of the commission in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buni provided office accommodation for the commission’s liaison office in the state and assured that a plot of land would soon be provided.

Vanguard News