Wonder Bank defrauds Sapele residents over N20m

The reality, however, dawned on the depositors at the weekend when news filtered out that some staff of the company were sighted the previous night carrying traveling bags and were in a hurry.

On Friday morning, over 100 depositors who besieged the office, waited over 5 hours and unable to reach out to the phone numbers provided, the reality dawned on them that they have been duped, some of them were said to have broken into the wonder bank office, carting away office equipment like laptops air-conditioners and even generators.

Mrs. Ese Oghenevwogaga, One of the victims, who spoke to Vanguard said she and her friends had contributed #900,000 to the agency after they promised to loan them four million naira which they were expected to pay back in installments.

In addition, she said that Achievers Biz Economic and Development Scheme had slated Monday 16th, September 2019 for the disbursement of the loan, only for them to abscond on 13th September 2019.

Another lady by name Ada Ogechi said that she and church members contributed 150,000 naira each, amounting to one million five hundred thousand naira. She said that the agency had promised to give them a loan of one million, five hundred thousand nairas each. She said that they were alerted when she heard from a source that the company staff was seen leaving the office in the early hours of the day.

Grace Ogigoro who also spoke to Vanguard said that she and her sister contributed 50,000 naira as the manager of achievers biz economic and development scheme promised to give them a loan of 400,000, but little did they know that they were been scammed. She appealed to the security agents to come to their rescue and assist them in recovering their money.