BY UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE

UMUAHIA-The All Progressives Congress, APC, Abia State, has said it rejected the renomination of Mr.Nwogu Nwogu as the State’s representative in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Board because he failed to attract any benefit to the state during his first tenure.

The party described as laughable the solidarity protest staged by some persons in support of the Nwogu, stressing that Abia lost many opportunities in the former Board due to alleged incompetence of the state representative.

State Publicity Secretary of the party in the State, Comrade Ben Godson, challenged the nominated member and the protesters to identify at least a project he attracted to the oil-producing Ukwa land and Abia State in his previous tenure.

He alleged that the nominee is not known you the party in the State and didn’t support APC candidates in the 2019 general elections.

In his words, “We’ve grown above the stage where people rent miscreants to influence reality. If Nwogu Nwogu is truly a member of APC and a well-meaning Abia man, what he should do is to consult the party leadership led by Honourable Donatus Nwamkpa to know why he was rejected.

“We expected him to at least list his achievements in his tenure as Abia state Commissioner in NDDC. Under Nwogu Nwogu as NDDC commissioner, ordinary NDDC water hyacinth project was not given to Abia youths because the man doesn’t know anything about the position he was placed in.

“Is it by renting miscreants to make him look relevant? Ukwa and Abia state, in general, will continue to suffer from terrible representation by a man who cannot occupy such position.

“The APC will never tolerate mediocrity. We can never allow Abia to continue to be like this while we have oil. We’ve suffered so much from terrible representation in the NDDC and are determined to make a change and take Abia to the next level.

“And we must end such because it is hampering our progress. It is also a pity that some persons who should speak out no matter their party affiliations are keeping quiet.

“They are watching those who have no stake neither in Abia nor in Ukwa to claim to be speaking for the people.

“We as a party reiterate that Mr. Nwogu Nwogu is not known to us and failed in his previous tenure and should go and rest.

“What some of them don’t know is that Federal Government is already aware that some persons don’t want our people to see anything good about the APC led administration in the center and they want to achieve this by sending mediocre to represent the people under our great party.

“We started correcting the mistake against this towards the ending of the first tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari and in this second tenure we’ve succeeded in correcting that and we shall continue to do so. No matter the level of blackmail.”