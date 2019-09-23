Umahi’s appointee pledges to ensure PDP’s total control in community

Okposi-Umuogharu (Ebonyi), Sept. 23, 2019 (NAN) Mr Okechukwu Mgbada, newly-appointed member of the Ebonyi Secondary Education Board (SEB), has pledged to ensure that his community and Ezza North LGA are totally controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mgbada made the pledge during a reception organised for him by the community which provided an opportunity for several All Progressives Congress (APC) members to defect to the PDP.

The former APC member, during the occasion, thanked the people for organising the reception and pledged that the area would henceforth be united under the PDP.

“I welcome the defecting members of the APC as the development is unique and portends good tidings for the area politically.

“We are in unison thanking the governor for my appointment as the power of governance is the ability to access the grassroots.

“I am presently at the grassroots with my people and pledge that the government’s policies will be redirected to the people,” he said.

Mrs Ngozi Eze, a former staunch member of the APC, said that the appointment given to Mgbada by the Governor was a unique opportunity to unite the people of the area.

“Mgbada has started well by bringing together those who were with him in the opposition to join the ruling PDP and I enjoin him to listen effectively to achieve his political dreams.

“I advise you to be wary of ill-advisers who would soon cluster with bad advice in order to seek political favour.

“Your interest should be ways of creating jobs for the teeming jobless graduates for posterity not to forget your good deeds,” she said.

Mr Friday Nwuhuo (PDP-Ezza North East) thanked the governor for his love for the people, stating that the community had benefited from his human empowerment and infrastructural development.

“The season for politicking is over as individuals no matter their political affiliations should unite in promoting the polices of the state government.

The PDP Ward Chairman of the area, Mr Edeh Aloh, welcomed the defectors and assured them of due recognition in order to enhance the party’s well being in the area.

Mr Friday Mgbabor, on behalf of the defectors, urged members of the opposition to join in the drive to develop the community.

“I have been in the opposition for the past 18 years and feel it is time to identify with moves to unite the people and develop the area,” he said. (NAN).

