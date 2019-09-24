U.S. President Donald Trump tapped into his long-standing insistence on border security and slammed illegal immigration in his speech to the UN, saying protecting national frontiers preserves human rights.

“When you undermine border security, you are undermining human rights and human dignity,” said Trump, who has been cracking down on undocumented migration over the U.S.’ southern border and working to stem the flow of migration from Central America.

He bashed “open-border activists” saying their policies were “cruel and evil” by empowering criminal smuggling networks.

He said the activists put their “own sense of virtue” ahead of the human dignity of migrants.

The U.S. president hailed Mexico, which is working with the U.S. migration.

Receiving countries were being overburdened, he said.

Trump, who warned that he would enforce border security, urged migrants not to pay smugglers to get them into the U.S.

“Do not pay smugglers, do not pay coyotes. If you make it here, you will not be allowed in,” he said.

Trump added that migration was hurting the origin countries, saying: “These nations cannot reach their potential if their youth abandon their homes.”

