By Emmanuel Elebeke & Juliet Umeh

Lagos has emerged the state with highest number of active voice and internet subscriptions in the second quarter of 2019. This was contained in the National Bureau of statistics, NBS report for the quarter.

According to NBS, Lagos State amassed total number of 16,482,944 active internet subscriptions and 22,614,524 active voice subscriptions at the quarter.

It is closely followed by Ogun State with active internet subscriptions of 7,446,823 and active voice subscriptions of 10,371,761 while Kano has 6,852,502 active internet subscriptions with 10,074,585 active voice subscriptions.

However, the report said that Bayelsa and Ebonyi States have the least number of both internet and voice subscribers.

It said Bayelsa has 1,259,143 of active voice subscriptions and 925,460 active internet subscriptions whereas Ebonyi has 1,626,559 active voice subscriptions and 1,098,029 internet subscription.

However, the report stated that telecoms data for Q1 and Q2 2019 reflected that a total of 173,713,842 and 174,042,116 subscribers were active on voice as against 162,032,481 in Q4 2018. This represented 0.18 percent increase in voice subscriptions quarter on quarter, QoQ.

Similarly, a total of 122,673,623 and 116,310,154 subscribers were active on internet as against 103,514,997 in Q4 2018. This represented 5.47 percent growth in internet subscriptions QoQ.

The report also has it that MTN subscribers make up the bulk of the subscriptions, while GLO, AIRTEL and 9Mobile followed respectively.

Vanguard