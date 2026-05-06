Telecom subscriptions hit 179.6m as internet users rise to 148.2m in Q4 2025

By Juliet Umeh

Nigeria’s telecommunications sector sustained its growth trajectory in the fourth quarter of 2025, with active voice subscriptions rising to 179,642,333, reflecting increased demand for connectivity across the country.

Data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission and the National Bureau of Statistics showed that the figure represents an 8.92 percent increase compared to 164,926,599 recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, voice subscriptions also grew by 3.52 percent.

Similarly, active internet subscriptions climbed to 148,166,926 in Q4 2025, up from 139,282,108 in Q4 2024, indicating a 6.38 per cent year-on-year growth.

Quarter-on-quarter, internet usage expanded by 5.12 percent, underscoring the country’s deepening digital adoption.

A state-by-state breakdown of the data showed that Lagos State retained its dominance as Nigeria’s telecom hub, recording the highest number of active voice subscriptions at 21,575,253. It was followed by Kano State with 11,261,625 and Ogun State with 10,254,558.

At the lower end of the spectrum, Bayelsa State recorded the least number of active voice subscribers at 1,187,597, while Ebonyi State and Ekiti State followed with 1,678,094 and 1,687,029 respectively.

The same pattern was observed in internet subscriptions, where Lagos led with 18,597,444 users, followed by Kano with 9,166,953 and Ogun with 8,881,234.

Bayelsa again ranked lowest with 1,010,052 internet subscribers, while Ebonyi and Ekiti recorded 1,350,111 and 1,439,813 respectively.

Operator-level data showed that MTN Nigeria maintained its market leadership, accounting for the largest share of both voice and internet subscriptions.

The operator recorded 93,064,952 active voice subscribers and 79,865,690 internet users during the period under review.