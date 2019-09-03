The Olowu of Owu Kuta kingdom in Osun, Oba Hammed Makama, has told Nigerians in South Africa to return home immediately, rather than waiting to be killed in xenophobic attacks.

The traditional ruler gave the advice in a statement given to newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday.

He said it was regrettable that in spite of Nigeria’s show of brotherliness and support to South Africa during the apartheid era, the same gesture had not been reciprocated toward Nigerians living in that country.

“It is unbelievable that a country we stood behind like Rock of Gibraltar and donated $3 million of our hard-earned resources to fight apartheid could turn around and treat us with disdain and unwarranted attacks and killings like we are witnessing now.

“That a country that enjoys tremendous support and has multi-billion investments such a DSTV, MTN, just to mention a few in Nigeria could be killing our people leaves much to be desired.”

He said the pre-meditated attacks were fuelled by inciting statements of some top South African politicians against Nigerians.

Lamenting that the killings had continued unabated, he called on well-meaning Nigerians and influential groups such as Ohaneze Ndigbo, Afenifere and the labour unions to rise up and speak out against the orgy of violence on Nigerians.

The monarch also appealed to the Federal Government to step up efforts to stop the attacks to avert reprisals, which he said, might lead to a serious diplomatic row between the two countries.

Vanguard