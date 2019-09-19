Sanwo-Olu restates commitment to universal health coverage

By Chioma Obinna &Gabriel Olawale

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has said that that the government will not relent in improving the quality of health care and achieving universal health coverage in line with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu who stated this while flagging-off a free health initiative sponsored by the Lagos State Government in collaboration with Benjamin Olowojebutu Foundation tagged; ‘100 in 100 surgical intervention programme’ noted that she is pleased to be part of the free surgical initiative.

She added that the surgical intervention programme like all other health initiatives the present administration has embarked on proved to show the commitment Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration to ‘Walk the Talk’ in revamping, rejuvenating and repositioning the health sector in Lagos State for quality services.

“Today, we are flagging off free surgical interventions for 100 residents with Lipomas, Breast Lumps, Hernia and Fibroid, with additional Free Consultation and Free Dental Check. In view of the large turnout during screening, additional 50 surgeries have been added, making it a total of 150 free surgeries to be carried out through this Medical Mission”, the Wife of the Governor said.

She explained that the second pillar of the developmental agenda for a greater Lagos promised by Governor Sanwo-Olu as espoused in his T.H.E.M.E.S agenda speaks to provision of affordable qualitative health care and equally ensure healthy, livable and sustainable environment.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu while commending the Benjamin Olowojebutu Foundation (BOF) for coming up with this initiative noted that any medical intervention aimed at addressing any health condition and ameliorating the suffering of citizens especially the poor and the vulnerable should be appreciated.

“I understand the free medical mission in Lagos by the Foundation is part of the National Program to conduct 1000 free surgeries across Nigeria. I say kudos and urge other organizations to emulate this laudable gesture by partnering with government to improve on the health indices in the State. I therefore commend all the Medical Personnel and officials that worked tirelessly to ensure the success of this Free Medical Mission”, She said.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Titilayo Goncalves stated that the surgical intervention demonstrates the commitment of the State government to collaborate with well-meaning individuals and organizations to increase access to quality health services in furtherance of the State government’s quest to achieve universal health coverage.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Health collaborated with the Benjamin Olowojebutu Foundation to carry out this a surgical outreach which commenced on Monday September 2, 2019 with medical screening and consultation as well as dental services such as scaling and polishing, dental extractions and health education. 150 people were however slated for surgeries after conclusion of medical examination and screening”.

The Executive Director of BOF, Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu while speaking stated 51 surgeries have been carried out. He explained that during the first day of the surgical intervention, five fibroids, 33 lipoma and 13 breast lump removals were done.

Olowojebutu noted that his medical team in collaboration with medical staff at the Ijede General Hospital will complete the surgical intervention for other patients on the surgery list by Friday 20th September, 2019 while follow up will be done at routine clinic of the hospital.

He expressed delight at collaborating with the State government stressing that this is the first medical outreach his foundation will hold in collaboration with any State government in the course of the foundation’s mission.

“We are grateful to the Lagos State government ably led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for this intervention and we will continually be open to more of this kind of collaborations focused on the indigent folks in the State”, Olowojebutu said.