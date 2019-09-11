ROSATOM promises to raise Nigeria’s future nuclear tech experts

By Prince Osuagwu

Inspired by the need to raise the next generation of nuclear energy technology experts in Nigeria, ROSATOM – Russia’s state-run nuclear energy corporation, has invited students and young professionals across Nigeria to partake in the fifth edition of its annual online video competition tagged “Atoms for Africa”.

The competition is also facilitated by EnerConnect as well as the African Young Generation in Nuclear and South African Young Nuclear Professionals Society.

Billed to run up until end of September, this edition is devoted to supporting interest in nuclear research and capabilities among young Nigerian and African scientists. Participants are required to research how innovative use of nuclear technologies can assist in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, UNSDGs, in Africa.

To compete, they have to make a short video about their findings on the topic and share on Facebook.

A two stage judging process will be used to select the winning teams, an independent jury made up of nuclear professionals and experts on sustainability topics will select the top 10 videos and the general public will be invited to vote for the best video on the Rosatom Africa Facebook page.

The award ceremony will take place within two African Nuclear Youth Summits to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa in early October 2019.

Competitors who created the top two videos will win an all-expenses paid trip to Russia in November 2019. The trip to Russia for winning teams will include visits to well-known Moscow landmarks, Russia’s state-of-the-art nuclear facilities, top nuclear universities as well as other scientific and technological facilities. The winners will also meet African students currently studying various nuclear disciplines in Russia.

Recall, last year, a Nigerian, Ugenyi Igbokwe, was among the finalists – beating other participants from across Africa.Underscoring ROSATOM’s commitment towards nurturing young professionals in the field of Nuclear energy, CEO, ROSATOM Central and Southern Africa, Dmitry Shornikov, said: “One of our key missions at ROSATOM is to assist the brightest young minds from across the globe to work together in solving global challenges that will shape the future of energy and the world as we know it.”

He added: “This is a great opportunity for young people from very different walks of life who share a common passion to build a bright and sustainable future for Africa to discover more about various nuclear applications and their vast benefits for the region”.

The federal government of Nigeria had signed an agreement with Russia’s ROSATOM for the construction of nuclear power plants and a nuclear research center in Nigeria.

Vanguard