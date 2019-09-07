RealtyPros marks massive success in one year

RealtyPros Investment Global Limited a real estate development company celebrated it’s one year anniversary on Sunday, August 25th, 2019. The company which was founded in August 2018 by Mr. Obinna Azonobi has successfully positioned itself as a leading indigenous real estate Company that is constantly making an impact to ensure a significant reduction in the housing deficit in Lagos state and Nigeria at large.

Mr Azonobi Obinna, the founder and CEO of RealtyPros Investment Global Ltd communicated professional commitment, intellectual strength and discipline as its core values and with the help of its workers, the company has successfully positioned itself as a brand that represents excellence, innovation, integrity and unrivalled customer service.

In only one year of operation, Realty Pros has embarked on 11 major housing projects, over five satellite branches, 20 in house staff and over 7,000 independent sales consultants. In achieving all these the company maintains a record zero debt profile.

Staffs, Guests & Colleagues met at Leawood Hotel, Sangotedo, Lagos state to celebrate the company and over 100 guests were in attendance. The event kicked off with a Red carpet where guests were interviewed by the press and other media representatives.

Following the Red Carpet Event, a few testimonials from partners were shared at the event. Guests spoke about the competence of Realty Pros and Mr Azonobi himself.

The major highlight of the event was the announcement of The Launch of Realty Pros magazine and the awarding of over 10 partners and consultants with land valued over a million naira each.

In a quote by mycribng.com.ng a client of the company, “The achievements of RealtyPros in one year is beyond words and we at Mycrib.com.ng are proud to work with RealtyPros investment in taking the real estate industry to the next level.

During the CEO’s speech, Mr Obinna shared inspirational words urging fellow Entrepreneurs not to be stingy with their dreams and aspirations but need to look back at those behind you and pick them dream, you will also be limited.” and this is how he has been able to build his organization.

The event was later concluded with Realty Pros awarding deserving employees and partners. In return, the company was applauded on it’s generosity by the chairman of the event and the event was brought to an end.

Vanguard