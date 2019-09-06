Plans to launch Community Policing underway says IGP

…As IGP receives 100 operational vehicles, bikes

DAUD OLATUNJI

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has said the much-touted community policing will commence nationwide, any moment from now.

Adamu said the decision was part of the efforts towards reducing the gap between the police and the public.

The IGP said this on Friday while addressing officers and men of Nigeria Police during his visit to the Ogun state command in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Adamu was in Abeokuta to take possession of 100 brand new Toyota Hilux and 200 units of motorbikes from the state governor, Dapo Abiodun.

He explained that the federal government has resolved that communities should take over the policing of their environment, while the conventional police force should give them the needed backups and supports.

According to him, the police hierarchy has evolved a strategy that will make it identify and recruit the new intakes from among the well established "communities" such as the traditional institutions, market associations and but not limited to the transport unions and the academia. "Such community police officers to be recruited will have to be those born and brought up from such communities in order to enable them to function effectively on the job".

The IGP however, enjoined police officers, particularly those from the Ogun state command not to be deterred in the discharge of their duties.

While handling over the security vehicles and motorbikes, the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun said his administration has adopted Public-Private Partnership to fight insecurity.

He said “This new and reinvigorated Security Trust Fund will be responsible for sourcing and efficiently deploying the resources towards achieving a safe and secure environment.

“What is more, is that the resources will be deployed for not just to purchase materials, but also to reposition the security agencies in our dear State and the general welfare of the security personnel.

“Just as I commend all the security agencies and their officers in Ogun State for their commitment and dedication, I also call on all of you that you cannot afford to drop the ball.

” You must also realize that just as we are strengthening the security apparatus, these unscrupulous people are also re-strategising.

“The war is yet to be won. Let me also call on our people to support our security agencies as the security of lives and property is a job for all of us, and not for the security agencies alone”.