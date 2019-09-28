Peace Walk: Women groups’ demand justice for relatives of victims

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

In a bid to end the serial killing of women in Rivers state, Rotary Women in Port Harcourt in partnership with 70 other women groups including African Women in Leadership Organization, AWLO, Rivers state chapter and African Women Lawyers Association, AWLA, Nigeria, Rivers state branch in the country on Wednesday organised a Peace Walk against the serial killing of women in Rivers state.

The group demanded justice for the families of the women who have been murdered by the killers within the state.

The walk was sequel to the alleged recent killing of women in some hotels in Port Harcourt. With the dress code, ‘All Black’ which symbolises fear, mystery, death, evil, and aggression, authority, rebellion among other things, the women came out enmasse to register their grievances to fish out the serial killers of women in the state.

From the premises of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ at Moscow Road, Port Harcourt where the walk kicked off, the women in their numbers went round the city with different inscriptions including “the serial killers who called a woman prostitute should apologize.”We demand justice for those victims who have been killed.” “We are not safe anymore”, among other things.

According to the groups, “Women should not be killed rather they should be protected from the hands of ritual killers and assured that families of those killed, would get justice.

Vanguard