Open Day: Nexford unlocks $1tn to stop brain drain

Nexford University says one of its reasons for hosting an Open Day in Lagos is to fight brain drain and unlock $1tn in global economic value. During the Open Day, which will hold on September 21 in Lagos, the region’s entrepreneurs would be empowered.

The university, which requests participants to pre-register for the free conference at www.nexford.org/lagos, explained that “Nigerians have the potential to contribute to global economic growth.”

A statement from Nexford read, “Millions of people have the potential and ambition to contribute to a more robust global economy. But few people in emerging countries have a chance of achieving the American dream – attaining prosperity, success and social mobility.

“People with the right skills and access relocate to global companies in countries with more economic opportunity, thereby taking their economic value with them.

“The result is brain drain – educated or professional people departing from one country, economic sector or field to another; usually for better pay or living conditions.

“Nexford University is hosting Lagos Open Day to enable greater social and economic mobility as part of its push to stop brain drain and unlock $1tn in untapped global economic value.”

The Nexford University Country Manager in Nigeria, Miss Olamidun Majekodunmi, signed the statement.

The online-based university reiterated its plan of ensuring economic mobility through quality education.

“Today, the Internet makes it easy to have access to information. Physical location is no longer a barrier, but quality higher education is still too expensive for most to afford.

“Nexford’s mission is to enable greater social and economic mobility across the world by providing learners access to high-quality, affordable, dynamic education that prepares them for the global workplace,” the statement also read.

It added, “Students can earn an affordable American MBA, regardless of their physical location. Sub-Saharan Africa’s population is set to double by 2050, creating an increasing demand for higher education.

“Nexford is a solution, helping to transform sub-Saharan Africa’s higher education landscape. Nexford surveyed 30+ million jobs and analysed global companies including Microsoft, Uber, Ernst & Young, Deloitte, Pepsi, etc, to guide its curriculum,” it added.

A member of Nexford’s Global Advisory Board and former Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, has also advocated the re-skilling of Africa’s teeming youth population and stopping brain drain via online learning opportunities.

She said, “With online learning, there are no rigidities; no barriers. It is online learning that gives you a global perspective.”

Nigeria’s illustrious inventor, Phillip Emeagwali, in his keynote speech at the Pan African Conference on Brain Drain, emphasised the need to nurture Africans intellectually.

He said, “Our African homelands have paid an extraordinary price for their lack of domestic technological knowledge. Knowledge is the engine that drives economic growth, and Africa cannot eliminate poverty without first increasing and nurturing its intellectual capital.

Reversing the brain drain will increase Africa’s intellectual capital while also increasing its wealth in many, many different ways.”

VANGUARD