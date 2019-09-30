Okowa restates commitment to development of tourism in Delta

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has restated the resolve of his administration to the development of tourism in the State, saying if properly developed, tourism would create good job opportunities and wealth for Deltans.

Speaking during the world tourism day hosted by the State, the Governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, said tourism as a sector was laden with several benefits which his administration was committed to harnessing for the benefit of Deltans.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, said Delta has proven to be a tourism hub and has encouraged activities regarding cultural advancement in the country. Lai Mohammed who was represented by the Director-General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, Mr. Folorunso Coker, said tourism currently employs more than one Million persons directly and indirectly. Rivers acquires Shell’s 45% stakes in OML 11

BREAKING: CBN, banks begin N22bn creative industry initiative Emphasizing the place of tourism in sustainable development, he said, “the ability of tourism to generate job opportunities for the skilled and unskilled labor force makes it a critical sector. Without a doubt, the sector has contributed immensely to the economic growth of the nation’

Speaking earlier, Delta State Commissioner, Directorate of Culture and Tourism, Mr. Lawrence Ejiofor, noted that the development of tourism was directly linked to community development, saying that conscious attention should be paid to developing soft skills among the local populace for them to fully reap the dividends of tourism.

Espousing on this year’s global theme for the celebration, “Tourism and Jobs: A Better Future for All”, Ejiofor said; “the relevance of this theme could not be over-emphasized as tourism is extremely labor-intensive and a significant source of employment for many global economies.

“Tourism is inter-woven with many sectors and thus responsible for creating direct and indirect employment, requiring varying degrees of skilled and unskilled labor, that in turn, facilitates easy entry into the labor force for youths, women and the less-privileged”.